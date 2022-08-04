“Fully back them, 100%” says young Kilkenny camogie fan as the senior side faces into All Ireland action this weekend

Kilkenny’s gearing up for a camogie All Ireland this weekend and excitement is building again across the county.

The senior side will battle Cork at Croke Park on Sunday and win or lose a homecoming will take place next Monday – we revealed details of that yesterday (see here).

Fundraising continues for the team, including the Hurls and Curls Radio Quiz which kicks off tonight (Thursday, 4th August) – updated list of participating venues here

These young fans at Conahy Shamrocks are confident the black and amber will be victorious, as they’ve been outlining to our Edwina Grace: