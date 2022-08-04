KCLR NewsNews & Sport
“Fully back them, 100%” says young Kilkenny camogie fan as the senior side faces into All Ireland action this weekend
It's as the fundraising Hurls and Curls radio quiz takes place tonight
Kilkenny’s gearing up for a camogie All Ireland this weekend and excitement is building again across the county.
The senior side will battle Cork at Croke Park on Sunday and win or lose a homecoming will take place next Monday – we revealed details of that yesterday (see here).
Fundraising continues for the team, including the Hurls and Curls Radio Quiz which kicks off tonight (Thursday, 4th August) – updated list of participating venues here
These young fans at Conahy Shamrocks are confident the black and amber will be victorious, as they’ve been outlining to our Edwina Grace: