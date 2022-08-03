KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny camogie county board names participating venues for the Hurls and Curls radio quiz
There are 23 clubs, pubs and community centres were teams can line out
Participating venues in this week’s Hurls and Curls radio quiz have been listed.
The event’s in aid of the Kilkenny Senior camogie crew facing into All Ireland battle this Sunday at Croke Park.
Teams of four can line out at one of 23 pubs, clubs or community centres from 9pm this Thursday with the following groupings represented at nearby hosting spots:
- Ballyhale Shamrocks – Andy’s Bar, Ballyhale
- Barrow Rangers – Blakes Pub, Paulstown
- Bennettsbridge – O’Donnell’s Pub, Bennettsbridge
- Carrickshock – Malzard’s, Stoneyford
- Clara – Connolly’s Pub, Dunbell
- Conahy Shamrocks – Club Rooms, Jenkinstown
- Dicksboro – Clubhouse, Palmerstown
- Emeralds and St Anne’s – Hayes’ Bar, Urlingford
- Erin’s Own – Bollard’s Bar, Castlecomer
- Graignamanagh – The Cosy Inn, Graignamanagh
- James Stephens – Club Rooms, Larchfield, Kilkenny
- John Lockes – Clubhouse, John Locke Park, Callan
- Lisdowney – Mackey’s Bar, Gathabawn
- Mooncoin – GAA Complex, Mooncoin
- Mullinavat – Community Centre, Mullinavat
- O’Loughlin Gaels – GAA Complex, Hebron Road, Kilkenny
- Piltown – GAA Complex, Piltown
- St Brigid’s – Ryan’s, Kilmanagh
- St Lachtain’s – Farrell’s Bar, Freshford
- St Martin’s – The Cave Bar, Corbettstown
- Windgap – Community Centre, Windgap
- Young Irelands – O’Loughlin’s Pub, Gowran
- Kilkenny Camogie Board – Brennan’s Bar, Johnswell