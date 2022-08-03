Details confirmed for Camogie Homecoming at Kilkenny Courthouse on Monday

The home coming details have been announced for the Kilkenny Senior Camogie Team after this weekend’s All Ireland final against Cork.

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council has confirmed on KCLR this afternoon (Wednesday) that an event is being planned for Monday evening at The Courthouse.

The match will be re-shown on screens from around 5.30pm with the team due on stage at 7pm.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick says he’ll be proud to welcome back the Camogie team with a Civic Reception and he hopes the O’Duffy Cup will be making an appearance.