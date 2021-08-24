Fund set up to repatriate the bodies of the family killed in Galway crash as they travelled from Carlow

A fund’s been set up to help return the bodies of Karzan, Shahen and Lena to their family in Iraq.

The Kurdish family was killed in a crash in Galway last week as they travelled from Carlow where Karzan had recently been offered a job with Teagasc Oak Park.

Yesterday, Teagasc issued this statement to KCLR News:

“It is with deep sadness that Teagasc learnt of the very sad passing of our colleague Karzan Sabah D. Ahmed. Karzan, along with his wife Shahen and daughter Lena were involved in a tragic accident on the M6 last Thursday evening.

“After completing his PhD in Environmental Science in a joint NUIG – Teagasc FarmEcos project, Karzan commenced a research position in Teagasc Oak Park, Carlow on the BioCrops Project. Although Karzan had only recently started working with us he had already impressed everyone who met him with his enthusiasm, work ethic and friendly demeanour. A skilled entomologist with extensive experience in Iraq, UK and Ireland, Karzan had already published widely and it was clear he was going to make a significant contribution and achieve his goals.

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers go out to Karzan and Shahen’s families in Iraq and their extended network of friends in the Irish Kurdish community. We are compiling a book of condolences from Teagasc Colleagues to pass onto the family. At a later stage in the year a Memorial Service will be held in NUI Galway and details will be provided once finalised.

“May Karzan and his dear family rest in peace.”

Friends of the family at NUI Galway and the Kurdish community across Ireland have come together to set up a GoFundMe page to which over 2,000 donations have been made – as of 6:30am this morning (Tuesday, 24 August) it’s generated just over €57,000.

