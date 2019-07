Funding application has been lodged for new capark near Poulanassy Waterfall in South Kilkenny

Funding has now been applied for to build a new carpark near a South Kilkenny waterfall.

At the moment, anyone visiting Poulanassy in the good weather has to pull their car into the ditch at the side of the road.

A 28-space carpark is to be built by the council and the plans should be going out for public consultation soon.

Speaking to KCLR News, Mullinavat councillor √Čamon Aylward says it’s good news for those visiting and living in the area.