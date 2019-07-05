Funding application has been lodged for new capark near Poulanassy Waterfall in South Kilkenny

Funding has now been applied for to build a new carpark near a South Kilkenny waterfall.

At the moment, anyone visiting Poulanassy in the good weather has to pull their car into the ditch at the side of the road.

A 28-space carpark is to be built by the council and the plans should be going out for public consultation soon.

Speaking to KCLR News, Mullinavat councillor Éamon Aylward says it’s good news for those visiting and living in the area.