Funding for Carlow in a bid to improve diversity of candidates for next local elections.

Carlow is getting funding to have a more inclusive selection of candiates for the next elections.

There will be Council and European elections held in 2024.

Carlow County Council is getting €11,500 to support activities that would to increase the number of female and diverse candidates and councillors running in those contests.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the move:

“There is a significant underrepresentation of women and people of diversity in local government and it’s imperative to address that imbalance. We must support our councils to be more reflective of the breadth and diversity of the communities they serve.

“As the local elections in 2024 loom closer, now is the time for us all to redouble our efforts in making the role of the councillor more accessible and sustainable for all.”