Funding for schools in Carlow and Kilkenny can be used to improve ventilation

Schools across Carlow and Kilkenny are to be given grants that might help them improve ventilation.

The Department of Education says the minor works grant can also be used for things like classroom furniture and IT equipment but will allow for improvements like the purchase of HEPA air filters.

Primary and special schools will get 45 million euro, while secondary schools will receive 17 million.

Minister for Education Norma Foley says schools must decide what works are necessary:

“Small scale ventilation improvements are covered under this minor works scheme. Schools will have the opportunity to decide for themselves what their requirements might be”.