Funding for local groups to help support victims of crime in Kilkenny and Carlow

Organisations supporting victims of crime in Carlow and Kilkenny are to get a funding boost.

Four centres locally are among 60 across the country set to share in a spend of €4.6million announced by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Locally there’s €35,000 for Newpark Close Community Development Ltd, €30,000 for Carlow Women’s Aid while €26,000 is making its way to Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre and Kilkenny Women’s Refuge is to get €25,000.

Deputy John Paul Phelan says all four centres “Provide invaluable, trusted support and counsel in the community as well as solace for families in need”.

He also hailed the staff in each for going above and beyond every day.

Deputy Phelan added that funding for some of the national organisations will also be of benefit to locals:

“Funding for national and larger organisations such as Barnardos, Women’s Aid and the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre and general victim support through organisations such as the Crime Victims Helpline will also benefit local communities, as will funding which has been confirmed for the Irish Tourist Assistance Service and Dignity 4 Patients,”