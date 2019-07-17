Funding Granted for Several Local Community Projects

Wednesday 17th July

“It’s made our week” – that’s the reaction of the sole city group to receive funding from Kilkenny County Council.

Seven projects across the county will between them share a quarter of a million euro under the Community & Cultural Facilities Capital Grant Scheme.

St Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall in The Butts missed out on funding last year but this time around they have made it.

Stephen Murphy says the investment will help finish the six of years of work on this project.