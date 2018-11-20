Fundraiser for Carlow infant fighting for her life following serious car crash

An appeal has been launched to help a 1 year old Ballinabranna girl who suffered life threatening injuries in a recent car crash.

Amira, who is only 14 months old has been left paralysed from the chest down following the crash on the Carlow to Portlaoise road on November 6th.

She is still fighting for her life in Temple Street Childrens Hospital and Donna Purcell, a friend of her mum Karoline, has started a go fund me page with the aim of raising 20 thousand euro to help the family with her medical expenses.

Donna says already people have been very generous with more than €2,500 raised already through the GoFundMe page.