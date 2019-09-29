Fundraiser for Kilkenny 5-year-old battling cancer takes place today

A special fundraiser will take place locally today for a little boy who’s battling leukemia.

5-year-old Conor Parr, from Clogh, was diagnosed earlier this year and has just gone through six months of chemotherapy.

His mother, Jane says he’s now in the maintenance phase of his treatment for the next two years.

A tractor and truck run will take place in Clogh this afternoon as Jane outlines:

“Literally anything with wheels is welcome to come along. It’s starting at 2 o’clock from Clogh village and registration is from 12pm.

“It’s €20 per vehicle. The truck run is going into Stradbally and onto Abbeyleix and back and the tractor run is going through Doonane, up around Wolfhill and back through Spink.

“There’ll be a kiddies’ tractor run as well before the main tractors take off.”

A GoFundMe page set up in May has also amassed more than €14,000.

Speaking to KCLR News, Jane says she’s been bowled away by the support:

“Even the GoFundMe page there and everything, you know it’s brilliant. It really is.

“People have just been amazing. People that you wouldn’t even think would consider us – it’s just unbelievable, it really, really is.

“I was never inside in Crumlin, thank God, before he got sick. It just puts everything into perspective. There’s kids up there and they’re not even one.

“It’s cancer, you know. It just doesn’t make sense.”