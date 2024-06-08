Fundraising efforts are underway to help a Carlow man who’s been injured abroad.
Tom Eustace was in Italy where he had an accident which has left him in a coma with serious injuries.
Money’s needed to help with medical, rehabilitation and other outgoings.
You can help by donating via the GoFundMe page here.
Carlow GAA is firmly behind the campaign;
🇲🇱 @Carlow_GAA is calling on Carlow Gaels to support the Tom Eustace Recovery Campaign
A Fighting Cocks player, Tom was in an accident in Rome while attending a friends wedding. He is now in a coma with life-threatening injuries & is fighting for his lifehttps://t.co/CoMi8PaxMq
— Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) June 7, 2024