Funeral arrangements have been announced for 17-year-old Peter Byrne, who drowned last Tuesday at Milford in County Carlow.

The 17-year-old is understood to have been swimming with a friend when he got into difficulty around 6:30pm

Peter will repose at his home, in Carlow from 1pm tomorrow concluding with Prayers at 8pm that evening.

Removal from there on Monday at 9.15am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, and Peter will be buried afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.