Funeral arrangements announced for elderly couple found dead in Johnswell, Kilkenny this week

The funeral arrangements for the elderly couple who were found dead in their home in Johnswell on Wednesday of this week have been announced.

The bodies of Michael Hurley, who was 83, and his partner, 79-year-old Mary Holohan, were found by a family member at their Kilderry home at about 7 o’clock that evening.

Gardaí have told KCLR News this morning that they’re still awaiting the results of the post-mortems to determine exact cause of death, however it’s believed carbon monoxide poisoning may be to blame.

Mr Hurley will be laid to rest tomorrow after a funeral in St John’s Church, Kilkenny (10.30am), while Ms Holohan’s burial will take place after funeral mass in St Patrick’s Church (12.30).