Funeral arrangements announced for young Graiguecullen, Carlow man Paddy Branagan who died suddenly in America

Funeral arrangements have been made for a young Graiguecullen man who died suddenly in the US earlier this month.

Paddy Branagan from St Fiacc’s Terrace passed away unexpectedly in Alabama on the 15th of May. (More here).

He will be laid to rest this weekend – see the full notice here.

His family are asking for family flowers only but donations can be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust which helps to bring home those who’ve died abroad.