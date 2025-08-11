Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced this week for the Carlow woman whose body was found on a boat in Long Island, New York.

33-year-old fashion designer Martha Nolan was originally from the Blackbog Road area of the local town but moved Stateside a number of years ago.

Last Tuesday (5th August) authorities were called to the vessel docked at Montauk Yacht Club – initial results say there was no evidence of violence but investigations continue into what caused her death.

There’s been a huge outpouring of support locally for her family and friends.