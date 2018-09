The funeral of a man who died after crashing his car in Killeshin will take place on Wednesday.

Father-of-three Éamon O’Reilly, who was from Cappalug in Killeshin, was pronounced dead shortly after 7.30 on Saturday evening.

The car he was driving had left the road and gone into a ditch.

The 49-year-old was the only one in it.

A post-mortem on his body was carried out yesterday.