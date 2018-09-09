Further arrests are being contemplated – so say Gardaí after one juvenile was detained in connection with a street fight in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are reiterating their appeal to parents to talk to teenaged children about not getting involved in arranged street fights.

It follows what appears to have been an arranged altercation between students at a handball alley off Michael Street in Kilkenny on Thursday lunchtime which was attended by a considerable number of others from at least two schools.

Gardai were called to the scene where they found a boy lying face-down on the ground. He was taken to hospital where his injuries were treated.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media.

Yesterday one juvenile was in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station, detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act. He’s since been released but a Garda spokesperson’s told KCLR News that further arrests are being contemplated.