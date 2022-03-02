Further calls for Russian Ambassador to be expelled will me made in Carlow today

A special meeting of Carlow county council will take place this morning as members call for the Russian Ambassador to Ireland to be expelled.

That’s despite the Taoiseach Michéal Martin saying the Government does not intend to expel Yuri Filatov stressing the importance of keeping diplomatic channels open.

But Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan and Councillors Charlie Murphy and Tommy Kinsella are calling for his immediate expulsion and for all diplomatic ties to be severed.

The meeting will take place at 10am.