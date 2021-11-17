Further Covid19 restrictions could be on the way as cases rise, including in Carlow and Kilkenny

The Taoiseach has said he can’t rule out further Covid restrictions

Ministers were given a stark warning about the impact of the virus on hospitals and ICU admissions in the coming weeks

Last night 601 were hospitalised, 11 of them being treated at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny after three new admissions, with two patients still getting critical care there.

Micheál Martin says the Government will have to keep its options open on further measures to curb the spread after employees were instructed to work from home where possible while changes to self isolation rules for households were announced with a new 12-midnight curfew for the hospitality sector. (See here).

Anthony Morrison Chairs Kilkenny Vintners says while public health comes first, the health of Irish businesses needs to also be taken into account.

Listen back to his conversation with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here:

Last evening, 4,407 new cases were confirmed across the country last evening while the latest local figures from the HSPC show that in the week to midnight Sunday, 461 positive tests were returned to Carlow and 688 to Kilkenny making them the third and sixth counties that are highest in terms of incidence rate per 100,000 people.

Locally based GP Dr Justin Kwong says he and his colleagues are seeing a rise in numbers contacting them and pressure’s already on the testing centres.

He too also spoke with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is: