There are reports of further wildfires on Mt. Leinster overnight.

It comes after Carlow Fire and Rescue Service issued warnings over burning vegetation on uncultivated land in recent days after the Bagnelstown Fire Crew spent several days tackling wild fires in the Mt. Leinster area.

ADVERTISEMENT

There also reminding anyone visiting the area, to be extra vigilant not to cause a fire by disgarding cigarettes, setting fires or having barbeques in recreational areas.

You should also park carefully and not block or impede emergency vehicle access.