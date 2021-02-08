Future fatalities will be prevented due to improvements at County Kilkenny bridge according to local councillor

A local councillor says improvements to one Kilkenny bridge will prevent future fatalities there.

The Killarney Bridge, between Thomastown and Bennettsbridge, has just undergone a major overhaul to address its safety issues.

New road markings, signage and anti-skid measures have been added to the bridge, after a number of crashes there.

Cllr Deirde Cullen says the newly completed project has made the area much safer, telling KCLR New “You can nearly be on the bridge without realising it particularly for those who wouldn’t be used to the road itself and in dark nights as well so it means that the bridge is now safer and, please God, we’ll see an end to crashes and to people who go into the wall there and, you know, sooner or later somebody was going to go over the bridge and fall down the huge embankment on the other side and please God these newly installed safety measures on the bridge will prevent future road traffic accidents”.

She adds “About a year ago I would have raised serious safety concern issues regarding the Killarney Bridge, between Thomastown and Bennettsbridge, actually after another crash on the bridge, you know I highlighted the fact that action finally needed to be taken here before there was a fatality on the bridge even”.

The Fianna Fáíl councillor also says “I’m delighted to say they’ve now been installed and they’re fully activated, there’s also an anti-skid now on the approach to the bridge particularly from the Thomastown side, there’s extra signage and there’s new and fresh road markings and this is vital to ensure that the bridge that was made safe for road users, it’s a very busy road between Bennettsbridge and Thomastown and I’m absolutely delighted that these safety measures are installed”.