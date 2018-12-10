Future of regional Vet lab in Kilkenny looks secure

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed says he’s looking at enhancing the regional vet lab service in Kilkenny rather than axing it.

The Minister has addressed the issue in the Dáil after questions from local TD Bobby Aylward.

It’s been almost two years now since it was announced that the Department was conducting a review into the service which sparked fears that it could be shut down.

Deputy Aylward has asked the Minister to guarantee that won’t happen.

Minister Creed has said he envisages investment and not dismantling of services.