GAA families in Carlow and beyond pay tribute to ‘superstar’ Amanda Kinsella

GAA communities at home in Carlow and in the Middle East have been paying tribute to a young local woman following her tragic death.

27 year old Amanda Kinsella died in Beaumont Hospital after she was struck by a passing car after falling from a bus outside Donegal town on Friday last.

She had been attending a wedding in Donegal on the day the tragedy happened.

Her home clubs in Palatine and Bennekerry/Tinryland have paid tribute on social media describing the young local woman as a ‘superstar’.

Further afield the Arabian Celts GAA club in Bahrain, where she had been living and working as a teacher are among those to express their sadness over her death while Middle East GAA have also extended their sympathies.

Speaking to KCLR this morning Parish Priest of Bennekerry Fr Tom Little said locals are rallying around her heartbroken family:

“That’s all we can do really. We do know and appreciate their terrible loss and we want to express to them our deepest sympathy. And we know during this time with covid it’s hard to do that”.

Fr Little said “Everybody is shattered and everybody is deeply affected by the loss. We are definitely praying for the family and asking God to comfort them”.