“Gaa has been a force for good during the pandemic” says former Kilkenny County Board Chairman Ned Quinn

Kilkenny man Ned Quinn says the GAA has been a force for good in Ireland during the pandemic and they will continue to do the right thing for public health.

The Chairman of the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee has been speaking to KCLR in the wake of the announcement that the limits for crowds at games and other outdoor events would not be going up, due to the delay to Phase 4 of the reopening roadmap.

The association had been arguing that bigger crowds should be allowed for matches.

The former Kilkenny County Board Chairman says while they are disappointed, they will just have to get on with it:

“We can manage in the stadiums and in the grounds, but we couldn’t truthfully say that we could manage how people come to games and where they would go after games, so we had to accept what they have said to us and the reasons they put forward, and we can only hope now on the 31st of August that the numbers will go up after games”.

“People in clubs, I’m speaking for clubs all across the country, particularly in Kilkenny, they’ve done tremendous work for their communities right through this pandemic, they’ve went way beyond the games end of it, they’ve done things for their neighbours and friends”.