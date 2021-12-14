Gap between second and booster vaccine dose to be cut to three months

The wait time between a second Covid-19 vaccine and a booster jab has been reduced from five to three months.

Details were announced last night by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, following new NIAC advice.

It comes as the Chief Medical Officer warns the Omicron variant now accounts for 11 percent of Covid cases here – up from less than one percent a week ago.

Professor of Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, Kingston Mills, says the booster will greatly enhance protection against the Omicron variant.

“Well it’s the best we’ve got right now. The two doses of vaccine are not that effective in preventing infection with the Omicron variant and what’s been shown by a recent UK study is the third dose significantly enhances protection”.