Garda appeal for witnesses to fatal road crash on Kilkenny / Wexford border

A post-mortem’s to be carried out today on the body of a man who died following a crash on the Kilkenny Wexford border.

The single vehicle incident happened at about 10:15am at Ballinabanogue, New Ross.

The driver and sole occupant, a male in his seventies was pronounced dead at the scene after the tractor he was driving overturned.

His body was removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place today.

The road was closed for a technical examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They’re also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Ballinabanogue / Ballywilliam area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.