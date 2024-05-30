All road users need to be more cautious.

That’s the message as the latest bank holiday road safety operation is now underway.

The number of deaths due to road incidents continues to rise – we’ve lost four people on routes in Carlow and one in Kilkenny with two other local people dying elsewhere.

Since 7 this morning Gardaí are out overseeing extra enforcement and they’re appealing to all in vehicles to wear seatbelts, drive at an appropriate speed, avoid using your mobile phone and use of drink or drugs if you’re behind the wheel.

While pedestrians and cyclists too need to ensure they can be seen and that they abide by the rules of the road also.

Roads policing personnel will have a major checkpoint at one point in Kilkenny later this morning in a bid to hammer home their message.