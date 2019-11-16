Garda helicopter used to chase burglary suspect in Carlow Town last night

The Garda helicopter was called in to help pursue a suspect in a burglary in Carlow Town last night.

At about 8:55pm, a homeowner in Burrin Manor on the Tullow Road rang Gardaí after disturbing a man who had broken into their house.

The man quickly fled the house taking the keys of the homeowners car with him.

However, he didn’t manage to take the car and fled on foot.

Gardaí began a chase and the Garda chopper was called in to help.

They weren’t successful in catching him last night though and are appealing for anyone with information or who may have seen anything to contact them on 059 9136620.