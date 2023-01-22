Garda Investigation Into Death of Elderly Man at Cork’s Mercy University Hospital

A garda investigation has been launched after an elderly hospital patient died in an apparent attack in Cork this morning.

The man, aged in his late 80s, was pronounced dead following the incident, involving another patient, at Mercy University Hospital shortly after 5 o’clock.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.