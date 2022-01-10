Garda warning to drivers following motorway incident in Kilkenny

Gardaí have issued a warning to drivers to always secure any load you are carrying.

It follows an incident on the M9 motorway on Monday morning which saw a ladder become detached from the roof of a van

It resulted in minor damage to two vehicles.

Separately Gardaí from Kilkenny, who had already attended this incident, intercepted a van carrying a 14ft pole.

Much of the pole was sticking out the back of the vehicle at windscreen height.

The driver was issued with a fixed charge notice.