Gardai across Carlow Kilkenny carried out regular pub spot checks over the weekend

It’s been months since many pubs have opened – and to ensure publicans and patrons were compliant with the regulations on social distancing, Gardai across Carlow Kilkenny carried out regular spot checks over the weekend.

Hundreds of spot checks were done across both counties and speaking to KCLR news Sergeant JP Donohue of Carlow Garda station said generally speaking people have been following the rules:

“We’ve carried out over 250 check in the division at this stage in Kilkenny and Carlow and largely we’re finding premises that are compliant with the regulations”.

He said “On one or two occasions we’ve had minor issues and we have dealt with those by speaking to the licensee in question but largely we have compliance”.