Gardai advise public to stick to rules and to avoid congregating this weekend

You’re being warned to avoid congregating in large numbers as we try and enjoy the fine weekend.

Under the current restrictions we can meet up with one other household outdoors as long as it’s not in the back garden.

There will be fewer Gardaí checkpoints on the roads across Carlow and Kilkenny with the easing of the travel rules.

But Superintendent Aiden Brennan says they will be trying to make sure people are sticking to the measures and avoiding crowds. ”We will be making sure people are sticking to the rules and we will be manning areas where people congregate and asking them to follow the rules if we see they’re not abiding by them.”