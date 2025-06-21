Retailers across Carlow town and county attended a special meeting recently focused on tackling shoplifting.

Led by John Brophy of the Fairgreen Shopping Centre and backed by Carlow Chamber of Commerce, the session focused on tackling retail in the county.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell and Inspector Conor Nolan shared advice and heard feedback on trends.

Speaking to KCLR News, he also stressed cooperation with businesses and the Gardaí.

“Current crime trends were discussed in County Carlow, efforts by an Garda Síochána to target recidivist , or repeat offenders, and trends in retail crime were discussed. The importance of partnership and strong real-time communication, between businesses and an Garda Síochána was reinforced, and a constant theme of the meeting. Can I especially acknowledge feedback from retailers, which I assure people will guide a strengthened Garda service delivery in this area.”