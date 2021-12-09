Gardaí appeal for care on local roads after crash in Co Kilkenny while a lorry’s shed its load in Carlow

Gardaí are calling on motorists to take extra care on local roads.

They’re currently attending a single-car crash on the Castlecomer to Kilkenny Road.

The female driver is understood to not be seriously injured.

But it appears there is oil too along the stretch, in particular at the Webbsborough bend at the turnoff for Ballyfoyle which you’re advised to approach with caution.

Added to that a truck has shed its load on the Kilkenny Road out of Carlow.

The roads policing unit’s advising that road and weather conditions across both counties are bad with visibility poor in parts so lights are needed too.