Gardaí appeal for help in tracking down 23-year-old missing from Laois

Gardaí are looking for help in tracking down a 23-year-old missing from Co Laois.

Jarren O’Brien’s described as being six foot in height and of stocky build with long red/blonde hair and brown eyes and when last seen was wearing a t-shirt with ‘Champ’ written on it as well as grey shorts.

Jarren hasn’t been seen since yesterday, Thursday 26th August.

Anyone with information’s asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.