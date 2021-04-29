Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Kilkenny teenager

Gardaí are appealing for help to find a 17 year old girl missing from Kilkenny.

Itreace Massey was last seen in the Johnswell Road area at approximately 5am today.

She’s about 5’5″ in height, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Itreace was wearing pyjamas and possibly a pink hooded top. She is known to wear a black headband and carry a brown handbag.

Gardaí and Itreace’s family are very concerned for her welfare and would urge her to make contact.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Kilkenny on 056 777 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.