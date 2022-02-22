KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí appeal for information on teenage boy missing from Waterford
Gardaí are appealing for information on a teenage boy reported missing from his home in Waterford.
15-year-old Bobby Power was last seen on Sunday the 13th of February.
He’s described as being 5′ 8″, of slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Bobby was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket and a grey tracksuit with black runners.