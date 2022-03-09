Gardaí appeal for information on three masked men believed linked to catalytic converter thefts in Kilkenny and Carlow

Gardaí are hunting for three masked men who could be linked to a spate of thefts locally.

Yesterday we revealed how catalytic converters were taken from two Toyota Yaris vehicles, one at Poachers Lock in Leighlinbridge, another at Ashfield in Bagenalstown. (See here).

Now it seems another went missing from a car outside a house in Maryville, Castlecomer, shortly after the incident in Muine Bheag.

And three men were seen leaving both those scenes on Friday night – Garda Joe Reville has been telling KCLR Live of the latter “The suspects were seen leaving in a silver/gold/grey Audi A4 plate number 07KE43125, and Kilo Echo is Kildare, on the front with a yellow Northern Ireland/English plate on the back, the three males were wearing masks, gloves and one had a wheel brace and a trolley jack with him and left with the vehicle”.

He adds “This vehicle the number plate might have been a false plate but, obviously, the distinctive yellow plate on the back might be a giveaway, the car was parked down the street and they were heading towards the Square in Castlecomer, unknown where they went after that”.

Anybody with information is asked to contact their local garda station.