Gardaí appeal for witnesses as Massey Ferguson Tractor stolen from a property in Kilkenny

Anyone offered a 2002 Massey Ferguson Tractor for sale is urged to contact Kilkenny gardaí.

Several items were stolen in the Johnstown area of Bennekerry including a washing machine, two glass cylinders, a water tank, and four paintings including an 18th-century Great Lakes of America.

A 2002 Massey Ferguson Tractor, a small trailer, and six rolls of barbed wire were also taken from an outer shed on the property.

Sergeant Conor Egan says anyone who noticed any suspicious vehicles in the area between the 23rd and 30th of July should contact local gardaí:

“Some of those items are bulky. It would have required some form of transport like a van to take away the tractor, maybe some sort of a low loader or a transport trailer. So again, look at if anybody’s offered the Massey Ferguson tractor 2002 reg or anything under suspicious circumstances, just bearing in mind that it could be the proceeds of burglaries or the property could be stolen.”