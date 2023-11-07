Gardaí appeal for witnesses to alleged assault in Kilkenny city

Gardaí are appealing for information following an alleged assault in Kilkenny City on Friday afternoon.

It happened on Patrick Street in the city around 3.30pm.

A male aged in his fifties was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny but was released a short time later

Anyone with information or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage are asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny at 056-77 5000.