Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident on the outskirts of Kilkenny city during which a woman claims she was punched in the face

Investigations are continuing into an incident in Kilkenny during which a woman claims she was punched in the face.

It happened on Wednesday, the 3rd of January, on the outskirts of the city.

Sgt Conor Egan has been telling KCLR News; “So on Wednesday the third of January sometime between 11am and 1pm a woman in her thirties reports that as she was walking at Lintown on the Johnswell Road she was punched in the face and her purse containing a sum of money was stolen from her person”.

He adds; “She sustained a facial injury consisting of a black eye during the incident, now unfortunately we have no description of the assailant and again the Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating, we’re seeking any witnesses, CCTV, dashcam, again anybody in the Lintown area between 11am and 1pm that might have seen the incident or have any information on it we’d be grateful if you contact the Gardaí in Kilkenny”.