Gardaí appeal for witnesses to last month’s crash at Butlerstown, Co Waterford

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic crash in Co Waterford last month.

It happened at about 7pm on Tuesday, 31st January, on the R680 at Butlerstown and involved a car and a male pedestrian.

That man, who was aged in his fifties, was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment and has since passed away as a result of his injuries.

A post-mortem’s due to take place.

Anybody who was in the area between 6:45pm and 7:15pm on the evening in question and who might have information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.