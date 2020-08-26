Gardai appeal for witnesses to “minor assault” in North Kilkenny town

If you were in the Urlingford area on Wednesday, August 19 gardai want to hear from you.

They’re appealing for witnesses after a man in his sixties was assaulted on the town’s main street.

It happened between 11am and 12noon at a pedestrian crossing – the man got off his bicycle when a another male driving a red Lexus pulled up and got out of his car.

Words were exchanged and the driver slapped the cyclist on the side of the face.

No injuries were sustained but Gardaí in Urlingford are investigating the minor assault and asking anyone with information to contact them.