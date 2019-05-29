Gardaí appeal for witnesses to two incidents in Kilkenny City on Saturday morning

Gardaí are looking for help following two Saturday morning incidents that could be connected.

In the first a car was taken from Walkin Street in Kilkenny City at about 8am. It was later recovered.

Around the same time there was a hit & run with material damage caused to anther car on nearby New Street.

It’s not yet known if the same vehicle was involved in both but gardai would like to speak to anybody who may have been in either area.