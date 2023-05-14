Gardaí appealing for witnesses following theft of registration plate off parked car in Carlow

Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of a rear registration plate off a car parked in Carlow last night.

The car was parked on 98th Street Graiguecullen and the incident is thought to have occured at 2.20am.

Carlow gardaí are appealing for anyone with may have witnessed any unusual activity or has CCTV or dashcam footage to contact the Carlow Garda Station.