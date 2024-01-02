Gardaí appealing for witnesses to crash in Co Kildare last night that left one man dead

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a road crash on the M7 in Co Kildare last night that left one man dead.

He was a passenger in a car that left the motorway and struck a raised grass bank at about 8:45pm while travelling westbound between Junction 12 Newbridge and 13 Kildare

The driver was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non life threatening injuries while two other passengers did not require immediate hospital treatment.

All four men involved are aged in their twenties.

The route is closed while technical examinations of the scene are being carried out.

Gardaí at Kildare Station are keen to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time, in particular those who might have footage.

It’s as 2023 has been declared the worst year in a decade for road deaths – more on that here.