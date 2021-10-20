Gardaí appealing for witnesses to this morning’s serious M9 crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this morning’s serious M9 road crash.

The three-vehicle collision happened between Junction 4 and Junction 5 southbound just after 7am. (See our original story & footage from the scene here).

A male driver aged in his eighties was seriously injured and removed to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he remains in a serious condition this lunchtime.

Another male driver in his thirties was air-lifted to hospital from the scene and is also in a serious condition.

The third driver, a woman aged in her twenties was removed to St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators are still at the scene and the road remains closed between junction 4 and junction 5 southbound on the M9 with local diversions are in place.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or who may have camera footage from the M9 stretch this morning is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on (045) 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.