Stretch of motorway closed between Kildare & Carlow following serious crash

It’s understood 2 people have been seriously injured in a crash on the M9 southbound this morning.

A helicopter has landed at the scene to transfer casualties to hospital following the incident which happened around 8 o clock near the Castledermot junction.

The stretch between Castledermot and Tinryland will remain closed to southbound traffic for a number of hours while the northbound carriageway will be closed for the next hour or so.

Emergency services remain at the scene