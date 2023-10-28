Gardai are appealing for information following a serious road traffic accident in Athy

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Kildare.

The incident occurred on the R418 at Fontstown Cross between Athy and Kilcullen shortly after 9:20 last night.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was seriously injured and removed by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital, where he is said to be in a critical condition.

A full examination of the crash site is being conducted, and local diversions are in place.

Gardai­ are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage to come forward.

