Gardai are appealing for information following a serious road traffic accident in Athy

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Kildare.
The incident occurred on the R418 at Fontstown Cross between Athy and Kilcullen shortly after 9:20 last night.
The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was seriously injured and removed by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital, where he is said to be in a critical condition.
A full examination of the crash site is being conducted, and local diversions are in place.
Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage to come forward.
